PARIS Nov 7 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux said it expects its sales growth to pick up
to reach the low single digits in the fourth quarter after a
stagnant third quarter.
The family-owned company, which competes with Clear Channel
Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, posted third-quarter
sales of 631.6 million euros ($845 million) on Thursday with no
organic revenue growth.
Street furniture, the group's largest business that signs
contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops and
kiosks, was the strongest performer up 6 percent on a comparable
basis to 267.8 million euros. Billboard sales slumped 8.6
percent to 109.6 million euros, while the transport unit that
puts ads in train stations and airports fell 2.4 percent to
254.2 million euros.
JCDecaux also operates bike rental schemes for cities in
exchange for ad space, such as the Velib programme in Paris,
The lack of revenue growth in the quarter was slightly
better than the group's earlier forecast for a "slight" decrease
in organic revenue growth for the third quarter because of a
strong performance a year ago ahead of the London Olympics.
Analysts had predicted sales of 630-653 million euros.
JCDecaux also announced the acquisition of an 85 percent
stake in a Latin American outdoor advertising group called Eumex
for an undisclosed price. Eumex is expected to reach revenues
this year of $56 million in its nine countries, which include
Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.
Since January, JCDecaux shares have risen more than 60
percent, outperforming a European media index that has
climbed 32 percent.
The shares closed flat at 29 euros on Thursday before the
results publication, giving the group a market capitalisation of
roughly 6.4 billion euros.