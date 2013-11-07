PARIS Nov 7 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said it expects its sales growth to pick up to reach the low single digits in the fourth quarter after a stagnant third quarter.

The family-owned company, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, posted third-quarter sales of 631.6 million euros ($845 million) on Thursday with no organic revenue growth.

Street furniture, the group's largest business that signs contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops and kiosks, was the strongest performer up 6 percent on a comparable basis to 267.8 million euros. Billboard sales slumped 8.6 percent to 109.6 million euros, while the transport unit that puts ads in train stations and airports fell 2.4 percent to 254.2 million euros.

JCDecaux also operates bike rental schemes for cities in exchange for ad space, such as the Velib programme in Paris,

The lack of revenue growth in the quarter was slightly better than the group's earlier forecast for a "slight" decrease in organic revenue growth for the third quarter because of a strong performance a year ago ahead of the London Olympics.

Analysts had predicted sales of 630-653 million euros.

JCDecaux also announced the acquisition of an 85 percent stake in a Latin American outdoor advertising group called Eumex for an undisclosed price. Eumex is expected to reach revenues this year of $56 million in its nine countries, which include Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

Since January, JCDecaux shares have risen more than 60 percent, outperforming a European media index that has climbed 32 percent.

The shares closed flat at 29 euros on Thursday before the results publication, giving the group a market capitalisation of roughly 6.4 billion euros.