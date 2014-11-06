(Adds details)
PARIS Nov 6 The world's biggest outdoor
advertising group JCDecaux posted 3.9 percent
underlying sales growth in the third quarter, in line with
analysts' expectations, helped by strength in its business that
puts ads in train stations and airports.
The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller
rivals U.S.-based CBS Outdoor and Germany's Stroeer
Media, predicted that sales growth excluding
acquisitions would be in the "low single digits" in the fourth
quarter, leading full-year underlying growth to be "slightly
above" 3 percent.
The outdoor advertising market globally is worth about $34
billion a year, or about 6.9 percent of what big companies spend
on marketing, according to Liberum Capital. It has been a
promising niche, usually growing about 5 percent a year, in line
with television but slower than online advertising.
Street furniture, JCDecaux's largest business, which signs
contracts with local authorities to place ads in bus stops and
newspaper kiosks, grew 7.8 percent on a reported basis to 288.8
million euros ($358.34 million).
The transport unit, which puts ads in train stations and
airports, rose 6.9 percent on a reported basis to 271.7 million
euro, while billboards fell 0.7 percent to 108.8 million euro.
JCDecaux's shares have fallen nearly 13 percent this year
largely over concerns about Europe's continuing weak economy,
underperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Media Index, which
has risen by 0.5 percent. The company earns about two-thirds of
its revenues in Europe and the rest in faster-growing markets
such as North America, China, and Latin America.
JCDecaux has a market capitalisation of 5.83 billion
euros($7.23 billion).
(1 US dollar = 0.8059 euro)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by
Mark John and Elaine Hardcastle)