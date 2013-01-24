PARIS Jan 24 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said fourth-quarter growth slowed to 0.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, held back by declines at its street furniture and billboard businesses.

On a reported basis, fourth-quarter sales rose 4.3 percent, to 746.6 million euros ($991.55 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)