BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at April 28, total fum was A$50.40 bln
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 11 JC Decaux sells 12 million shares, or about 5.4 percent of its share capital, at 31.5 euro per share - Bookrunner (Reporting by Simon Jessopl editing by Nishant Kumar)
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group maintains its guidance for full year growth in funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 4.25%