BRIEF-Qualcomm says Parkervision moved to withdraw its ITC complaint in its entirety
* Qualcomm Inc - on March 12, parkervision moved to withdraw its itc complaint in its entirety
PARIS May 6 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux said on Tuesday it expected organic revenue growth in the second quarter to be higher than in the first quarter when it stood at 2.3 percent.
The family-owned company, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, made first-quarter sales up 1.5 percent to 574.1 million euros ($796.76 million). ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Leila Abboud)
April 19 E-commerce company eBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit largely below expectations, sending its shares down as much as 4.5 percent in extended trading.