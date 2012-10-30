BRIEF-Fitch says Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal
Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc on Tuesday reported a narrow quarterly loss on weaker sales in its key automotive business in Europe and one-time restructuring and accounting charges, the company said on Tuesday.
Milwaukee-based JCI reported a net loss of $8 million, or 1 cents per share, versus a profit of $234 million, or 34 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, JCI earned 77 cents per share, narrowly beating analyst expectations of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Restructuring charges in the quarter were $245 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, and a non-cash mark-to-market charge of $447 million, or 40 cents per diluted share, was taken on changes in pension and retiree medical benefits.
Quarterly revenue was $10.39 billion, down from $10.79 billion a year earlier. The maker of auto parts and power management systems fell short of analyst revenue expectations of $10.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Dollar hovers close to 7-month low * Palladium hits near 3-year peaks * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months w