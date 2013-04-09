By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
| BOSTON/NEW YORK, April 9
BOSTON/NEW YORK, April 9 William Ackman's
multiyear bet that he could overhaul ailing retailer JC Penney
looks like it may end up being one of his $12 billion
hedge fund's worst investment blunders.
On Monday, JC Penney's board dismissed Ron Johnson, a former
Apple executive handpicked by Ackman to remake the retailer, and
brought back Mike Ullman, whom Ackman has previously criticized.
Now the hedge fund manager is likely searching for his own
quick exit from an investment that is costing his $12 billion
Pershing Square Capital Management millions in losses and has
tarnished his reputation, say industry analysts and investors.
Selling off parts or taking the company private would be
ways to quit now that JC Penney's slumping stock price has cost
Pershing Square some $500 million in paper losses, people
familiar with the firm said.
"The faster Ackman and group sell JCP's valuable assets to
someone else, the more value they will capture," said George
Bradt, managing director of PrimeGenesis, an executive
consulting firm. "The longer they stay distracted with
sure-to-fail ideas like fixing the business or taking it
private, the less value will be left when JCP finally ceases to
exist."
Taking it private is also a viable way for Ackman to get
out. Even before Pershing Square and Vornado Realty Trust showed
up in 2010, private equity investors were circling.
Today, a purchase would be cheaper with the stock price near
at $14 a share, down about six dollars a share from where Ackman
started buying. And a deal would still be attractive for players
like Blackstone Group, KKR & Co or Apollo Global
Management LLC because JC Penney still has valuable real
estate holdings, owning nearly half of its space and leasing the
rest at $4 a square foot.
Ackman has long championed JC Penney's vast real estate
holdings as one reason the company should be trading at a higher
stock price. Joining the JC Penney board in 2011, he also said
less than a year a ago that Pershing Square could make 15 times
its money if Ron Johnson's ambitious turnaround plans worked.
But that strategy resulted in Johnson's dismissal, and his
plans to upgrade the stores and merchandise is in tatters. Now
Mike Ullman, the CEO Ackman forced out has been brought back
from retirement to run the company, so there is little reason
for an activist investor to stick around.
The usually voluble Ackman has yet to publicly comment on
the management changes at JC Penney, and he did not respond to a
request for comment for this story.
Shares of JC Penney rose almost 11 percent late Monday after
Johnson had been ousted, but the stock fell when the company
said Ullman was back, and continued its plunge on Tuesday, its
shares down more than 10 percent in early afternoon trade.
"What we have now is clearly the worst case scenario and
Bill will be looking to make as graceful an exit as quickly as
possible," said one Pershing Square investor, who asked not to
be named because he is not authorized to speak publicly.
Privately Ackman has long said the investment could be risky
because it relied so heavily on shoppers liking Johnson's plan.
More stinging for Ackman personally may be that he appears
to have been marginalized on a board that went back to the old
boss, even though Ullman's tenure may not be long given that he
has no employment contract.
"It appears the board is grasping for stability and the
situation is more dire than outsiders realized," said Damien
Park, the president of Hedge Fund Solutions, which tracks
activist investors who push for management changes. "Ackman and
the remainder of the board have a lot of work to do to
demonstrate they're acting as a cohesive group."
One thing Ackman will likely not do is try to put the JC
Penney investments into a side pocket the way some other hedge
funds have done with their own poorly performing assets.
So far Pershing Square, which has strict liquidity
conditions where investors need about two years to get their
money back, has not been hit with heavy redemptions and the JC
Penney investment is liquid enough to sell it off over time.
Pershing Square returned 6.1 percent during the first
quarter even as JC Penney's stock was tumbling, suggesting that
investors have no reason to run for the exits right now.
But the pick does cast a shadow over Ackman's record where
average annual returns of 20 percent have made him a favorite
with pension funds and other big investors.
The failure of Ackman's "candidate has resulted in
substantially diminished credibility for him prospectively,"
said one investor who is not invested with Ackman but did not
want to be named due to his continuing work in the hedge fund
industry.
This does "not bode well for the board's receptivity tofuture recommendations. He is now a neutered
activist," the person said.