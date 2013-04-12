* JC Penney hires outside advisers; sources say Blackstone
* Ackman says he, other shareholders prepared to add capital
* Ackman says Johnson's physical absence hurt
* Says stock may be worth $75/share if sales rebound, costs
contained
* Shares close up nearly 5.5 percent
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, April 11 Troubled J.C. Penney Co Inc
has hired Blackstone Group LP's financial
advisory arm to explore how best to position the firm
financially, three sources said on Thursday, while key investor
William Ackman said shareholders were willing to put up more
capital.
The prospect of financial backing is likely to help soothe
investors rattled by the department store chain's controversial
decision this week to let go Apple alum Ron Johnson as
CEO after a failed turnaround and bring back his predecessor --
whose leadership was also much criticized.
J.C. Penney is seeking $1 billion in cash, according to the
Wall Street Journal, which added that options could include
selling a minority stake. The company has already been in
contact with several private equity firms about a potential
investment, two of the sources said.
A J.C. Penney spokeswoman said over the last several months
the company has hired outside advisors for "expertise about how
to best position the company from a financial standpoint during
the transformation".
"It is safe to assume this will continue as part of the work
now underway to develop a game plan for the company going
forward," she said in an email without confirming Blackstone as
the adviser.
Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management
owns an 18 percent stake in J.C. Penney, told a business
luncheon that he does not see a "a scenario in which we don't
work this thing out, and we're prepared to put in more capital,"
he said.
"I've spoken to the other big holders, a number of them, and
if the money's needed, the shareholders will put it up," he said
although he did not expect his comments to be reported by the
media.
J.C. Penney's other big shareholders included Dodge & Cox,
State Street Global Advisors, Fidelity and Wellington
Management, as of Dec. 31.
The retailer's shares slid 27.6 percent in the first quarter
and its troubles have left Ackman's portfolio with some $500
million in losses.
MOVING FORWARD
Speaking in New York, Ackman said Penney's former CEO Ron
Johnson was not at the company's Texas headquarters enough,
since his family lives in California. Even though Johnson worked
hard, Ackman said the lack of his physical presence hurt morale.
"The home team lost confidence," he said.
Johnson could not be reached for comment.
This was the first time Ackman, a J.C. Penney board member
since 2011, has spoken publicly since his choice to lead the
turnaround was dismissed.
Johnson, who joined Penney in November 2011, sought to
upgrade the store's merchandise and streamline its pricing
structure, which had long relied on coupons. But the moves
alienated the store's long-time clientele and failed to draw new
customers. The company is now returning to its old strategy of
offering coupons.
Ackman described Johnson as brilliant and visionary, but
said the team he assembled lacked strong enough operational
talent.
"The execution, the basic blocking and tackling of running a
retailer -- that's what Ron (Johnson) didn't have," Ackman said.
For that, he called out Mike Kramer, the chief operating
officer, who he said has left the company. A media report late
on Wednesday said three more executives, including Kramer, left
J.C. Penney. The company did not confirm Kramer's departure.
The board has now turned to Myron Ullman, Johnson's
predecessor. In the past, Ackman had been openly critical of
Ullman, saying as recently as last May that the department store
operator had been chronically mismanaged and had failed to
create value for shareholders for the last 20 years.
What the company needs now though, is somebody who can
"stabilize the place" and "calm the vendors", Ackman said,
calling Ullman "the right guy at the right time".
OFF THE RECORD
At the luncheon, which was sponsored by New York
University's Schack Institute of Real Estate and attracted
hundreds of people, Ackman had asked for his comments on J.C.
Penney to be off the record. No reporters objected at the time,
though his comments were soon reported by other news outlets.
Reuters attended the luncheon, which was part of an annual
real estate conference at which Ackman is often a panelist.
At the same time Ackman was speaking, a New York state judge
urged J.C. Penney and rival Macy's to settle their lawsuit
over who can sell home goods bearing the name of domestic
doyenne Martha Stewart.
The two companies have been battling since 2011 when J.C.
Penney said it would open "Martha Stewart" stores within J.C.
Penney stores. Macy's claims it has exclusive rights to make and
sell Martha Stewart products.
Ackman did not address the lawsuit.
He did reiterate his belief in Penney's future, saying that
if it can get its sales back to where they were in 2011, before
Johnson's changes, and keep costs where they are now, its shares
could be worth as much as $75 each.
And once the coupons return, Ackman said he expects sales to
turn around.
The shares ended up 77 cents, or 5.46 percent, at $14.86 on
the New York Stock Exchange.