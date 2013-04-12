(Corrects 1st paragraph to show that belief in stock value is based on conditions)

NEW YORK, April 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc board member William Ackman said on Thursday that he still believes the retailer's shares could be worth $75 each, if revenue returns to 2011 levels and yearly expenses are contained at current levels, instead of the $15 they trade at now.

Speaking at a luncheon in New York, Ackman also said the new chief executive, Myron Ullman, was "the right guy at the right time." (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)