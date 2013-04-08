April 8 J C Penney Company Inc :
* Interview-j.c. penney co inc CEO ullman says was
approached by board
for CEO job "over the weekend"
* Penney CEO ullman won't say if he'll stick to shop-in-shop
strategy, but says
"there's nothing wrong with the idea of having attractions"
* Penney CEO ullman "it's going to be important to have someone
with relevant
knowledge on the ground- i have a lot invested in wanting to
be successful."
* Penney CEO ullman says ackman's earlier criticism of his
tenure not "entirely
balanced", points to recession, drop in mall traffic
* Penney CEO ullman : "i'm coming back not because of a
contract or some kind
of financial arrangement- it's to right the ship"
* Penney CEO ullman says first thing will be "to sit down with
the team and
understand what they think is working, what is not working"