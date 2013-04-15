UPDATE 3-Apple considers bidding for big stake in Toshiba chip business - report
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
CHICAGO, April 15 J C Penney Company Inc : * J c penney co inc says currently has no plans to close stores due to
company performance * J c penney co inc says there are currently no plans to reduce
headcount
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
April 14 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday agreed to buy Alere Inc for about $4.48 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over its plan to buy the diagnostic-testing company.