May 16 J C Penney Company Inc : * J.c.penney company inc CEO says re-connecting with core customers

"this won't happen overnight" * Penney CEO says next ad campaigns to be similar in vein to mother's day * Penney CEO says customers will see expandes selection of basics in its core

brands * Penney CEO says "attractions" will remain a strategic emphasis * Penney CEO says doesn't expect significant new hiring or layoffs * Penney CFO says Q1 traffic down 6 percent * Penney CEO says can get online, in-store inventories aligned by fall, for

e-Commerce purposes * Penney CEO tells analysts "give US some time"