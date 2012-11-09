Nov 9 J C Penney Company Inc :
* CEO says traffic down 12 percent in Q3
* Penney CEO says will start showing manufacturers' suggested
prices alongside
jcp prices
* Penney CEO says "100 percent committed" to new jcp concept
* Penney CFO says lost $20 mln/wk due to elimination of
"month-long value",
hurt same-store sales by 6.5 percentage points
* Penney CFO estimates $1.5 billion cash on hand at year end
* Penney CFO has cash plus $2.5 billion credit line enough not
to "change the
timeline" of the transformation
* Penney CFO says jcp has transformed 11 percent of square
footage so far, or
7.2 million sq feet of floor space
* Penney CFO says sales per square foot is $269 in the
transformed areas, $134
in the "old jcp" parts
* Penney CFO says sales per square foot at the 8 shops opened
this year is $239
versus $180 in those areas before stores
* Penney CEO says will run only its sale of the year on black
Friday
* Penney CEO says will launch holiday promotion called "merry
christmas
America" to start on black Friday, details to come on Monday
* Penney CEO says will return to growth in 2013