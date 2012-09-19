Sept 19 Comparable sales at J.C. Penney Co Inc's
new shops within its stores, including those selling
IZOD clothes and Levi's jeans, are running 20 percent higher
than sales elsewhere in the stores, chief executive Ron Johnson
told analysts on Wednesday.
In a presentation that was also webcast, Johnson conceded it
was "way too early to draw conclusions" as the retailer has so
far opened only 12 of the "stores-within-stores." Some of those
have only been open for three weeks and the others have only
been open for seven weeks.
J.C. Penney shares rose 8 percent to $31.45 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.