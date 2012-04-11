April 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Wednesday that Michael Dastugue is leaving on Friday after just
15 months as chief financial officer as the department store
chain continues to work on its overhaul under its new chief
executive.
Chief Operating Officer Mike Kramer will assume the CFO
duties on an interim basis while a search for a replacement is
conducted, the company said. Kramer joined Penney in December, a
month after his former boss at Apple Inc, Ron Johnson,
became Penney's new chief executive officer.
Shares of Penney rose 3 percent to $34.20 in morning trade.
Under Johnson, Penney quickly did away with its old pricing
strategy and is bringing in stores featuring certain brands such
as Martha Stewart inside the chain's large department stores to
revitalize the 110-year old chain.
Before he joined Penney, Kramer was most recently president
and CEO of clothing maker Kellwood Co. From 2000 to 2005 he was
CFO of Apple Retail, where he reported to Johnson.
Dastugue, 47, has been at Penney since 1991 and was named
CFO in January 2011. He previously worked as a senior accountant
at Arthur Andersen.
His departure was announced less than a week after Penney
said it planned to cut hundreds of jobs at its Plano, Texas
headquarters and shut down a customer call center in Pittsburgh.