BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 5.91 bln yuan
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
NEW YORK, July 31 Commercial lender CIT Group Inc has abruptly stopped supporting deliveries from smaller manufacturers to J.C. Penney Co Inc, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The news sent shares down 10 percent in late trading.
The Post said insiders speculated that CIT got nervous about Penney's financials after meeting with Penney officials on Tuesday. Penney and CIT representatives were not immediately available for comment.
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
April 7 The secretary general of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, will retire next week, the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.