(Removes extra "said" in first paragraph)
LOS ANGELES Feb 3 J.C. Penney Co Inc
said on Friday it fully backs its
partnership with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres after a
conservative group urged the retailer to reconsider hiring
DeGeneres as a spokeswoman because she is a lesbian.
A spokeswoman for the retailer declined further comment on
the issue but did say in an e-mail to Reuters, "jcpenney stands
behind its partnership with Ellen DeGeneres" and added that its
announcement of the agreement last week sums up the company's
view of the popular TV personality.
In that statement on Jan. 25, company president Michael
Francis called DeGeneres "one of the most fun and vibrant people
in entertainment today, with great warmth and a down-to-earth
attitude."
Penney's decision to hire DeGeneres spurred conservative
group One Million Moms, a division of the American Family
Association, to slam the company for not being "neutral in the
culture war."
"Funny that JC Penney thinks hiring an open homosexual
spokesperson will help their business when most of their
customers are traditional families. More sales will be lost than
gained unless they replace their spokesperson quickly," the
organization posted on their website, urging supporters to call
their local J.C. Penney store manager to lodge complaints
against hiring DeGeneres.
Gay and lesbian rights group GLAAD launched their own
counter-campaign, Stand Up For Ellen, in response to One Million
Moms, attracting more than 25,000 signatures in their petition
to J.C. Penney to keep DeGeneres as their spokesperson, and
applauded the retail store for sticking to their decision.
"This week Americans spoke out in overwhelming support of
LGBT people and J.C. Penney's decision not to fire Ellen simply
for who she happens to love," said Herndon Graddick, senior
director of programs and communications at GLAAD.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Jackie Frank)