* Says will "self-fund" next steps in transformation
* Says more important to draw in new younger and more
affluent shoppers
* Still on pace to open 30 boutiques this year
* Shares down 3.5 percent
By Phil Wahba
Feb 6 J.C. Penney Co Inc Chief Executive
Ron Johnson still thinks the department store operator will
return to growth in 2013 despite severe sales declines in fiscal
2012, he told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.
Penney, which operates 1,100 department stores, began a
turnaround a year ago that called for the elimination of most
coupons and sales events, along with a four-year transformation
of its 700 largest stores into a collection of 100 shops in each
store for brands like Levi's and PVH Corp's Izod.
"I believe we will return to growth this year," Johnson
said.
Sales collapsed 23.1 percent in the first nine months of the
fiscal year as long-term customers, trained for years to seek
out discounts, balked at the pricing strategy.
But Johnson said that the arrival of new shops for brands
like Joe Fresh, coming in mid-March, and a new home goods
section anchored by Martha Stewart products in May will bring in
the new customers Penney needs to grow.
"The new JCP is coming out of the ground and we think that's
going to allow us to return to growth," Johnson told CNBC in an
interview from a Penney store in Dallas. "It's even more
important to attract new customers, and that's the key to this."
Penney is still on pace to open another 30 of the boutiques
in 2013, he added.
Initial results of the first batch of boutiques, opened last
summer, were promising, with sales per square foot well above
the store average.
The company has lost more than half its market value in the
last year, and many on Wall Street expect disastrous results
when Penney reports its holiday quarter results at the end of
the month. UBS forecasts same-store sales to be down 28 percent.
Faced with an exodus of the traditional Penney shopper, who
Johnson said was older and poorer than those at its rivals, the
company has backtracked partially on its no-sales, no-coupons
approach and will now hold sales for special events like
Valentine's Day.
But given the depth of the sales hemorrhage and the
downgrade of its debt to junk status last year, there have been
doubts about whether Penney will have enough money to fund its
transformation, set for completion in 2015.
Johnson, who said he has the backing of the Penney board,
reiterated his intention to use cash from operations to fund the
project, though he did not exclude borrowing money if need be.
"We've yet to tap into the (debt) revolver. It doesn't mean
we wouldn't at some point."
When asked about a New York Post report that Penney was
planning to cut 10 percent of staff at its Plano, Texas
headquarters, Johnson said only that the company needs the
"right cost structure."
"The number one priority is to return to growth. It's also
the No 2 priority. It's the No.3 priority. We want to return to
growth."
Shares were down 3.5 percent in afternoon trading at $19.12.
