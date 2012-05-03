May 3 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Thursday
said it named an outside executive with experience in reducing
costs to be its new finance chief.
Ken Hannah, who will start on Monday and report to Chief
Operating Officer Mike Kramer, was most recently president of
solar energy at MEMC Electronics Materials, where his
responsibilities included simplifying the organizations and
cutting costs.
Earlier in his career he held finance positions at The Home
Depot Inc and Boeing.
Kramer has been interim CFO since April 13, when Michael
Dastugue left as CFO after only 15 months.