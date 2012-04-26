April 26 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Thursday it has hired the man who led the design team behind
Apple Inc's sleek, well regarded outlets, the latest
executive the U.S. department store chain has lured from the
maker of the iPad and iPhone.
Benjamin Fay, 40, will be Penney's executive vice president
for real estate, store design and development and his duties
will include overseeing the remodeling of the chain's stores.
Last month, Penney hired Mike Fisher from Apple as senior
vice president of visual presentation for the stores.
Fay will report to Chief Executive Ron Johnson, who left
Apple last year to take Penney's reins.
J.C. Penney has largely done away with sales in favor of
regular, lower prices. Beginning in August, the retailer is due
to start work on revamps that will carve its department stores
into 100 small boutiques.