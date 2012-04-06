April 6 J.C. Penney Co Inc laid off
about 1000 employees at its headquarters in Plano, Texas and
Pittsburgh customer call center, as part of its previously
announced cost cutting measures, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Friday.
The retailer said it will take a pre-tax cash charge of $30
million to $38 million, most of which will be recognized in its
first quarter ending April 28, primarily for one-time
termination costs.
On Thursday, the company outlined plans to cut about 900
jobs, including roughly 600 at its headquarters, as it trims
costs and tries to start running its 110-year-old business more
like a nimble start-up.