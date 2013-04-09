April 9 Few investors are taking as big a hit
from J.C. Penney Co Inc's failed turnaround experiment
as the man who engineered it: recently ousted Chief Executive
Ron Johnson.
Johnson is out at least $37.6 million so far, excluding his
salary and fringe benefits, according to regulatory filings
reviewed by compensation consultants Equilar.
Johnson, who incorrectly bet Penney shoppers would take to
his no-coupons, no-discounts strategy, put in $50 million of his
own money to buy 7.26 million warrants in 2011. That gave him
the right to buy shares at $29.92, a way to show investors
confidence in his plan for Penney.
The only problem for Johnson is that shares, which were
worth $35.37 when he bought the warrants, fell 55 percent
between then and Monday, when his ousting was announced.
Under the terms of his agreement with Penney, Johnson was
not allowed to exercise the warrants unless he was terminated
from his job, in which case they would be exercisable
immediately.
With shares at $13.93 on Tuesday afternoon, hovering just
above 12-year lows, the warrants are deep underwater and
unlikely to rise to profitable levels for him any time soon.
Johnson could not be reached for comment.
The steps Johnson took to align his potential compensation
with Penney's performance were uncommon, said Aaron Boyd,
director of research at Equilar.
Johnson's pain is slightly dulled by the 893,000 Penney
shares he still holds from a grant of 1.66 million shares the
retailer gave him in 2011, compensation for benefits he was
losing by leaving Apple Inc. (He sold some in 2012 to
cover tax obligations).
The remaining shares are worth $12.4 million, or less than
half what they were worth when he got them.