* Analysts say "back-to-school" season is Johnson's deadline
* Sales plunged at the holidays as pricing plan failed
* Top shareholder supports Johnson, at least for now
By Phil Wahba and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Feb 28 J.C. Penney Co Chief Executive
Ron Johnson has said his plan to reinvent the 102-year old
retailer will take years to carry out. But after Penney's latest
sales debacle, he may have only six more months to get the job
done.
The once-vaunted CEO, the man who built up Apple Inc's
retail chain, conceded on Wednesday he made major
mistakes in the first year of the turnaround, above all getting
rid of the sales and coupons that Penney shoppers want.
In the first year of his plan, Penney's sales fell almost 25
percent and the company posted huge losses, including
Wednesday's announcement of a dismal holiday season.
Penney shares ended down 17 percent at $17.57 on Thursday on
fears Johnson won't be able to stanch the bleeding anytime soon.
Analysts predicted he will have until after the
"back-to-school" season in August, the second most important
time of year for Penney, to prove his ideas. Otherwise the
board, investors and even vendors could press for change before
Christmas.
"That's when the rubber hits the road," said Dan Hess, chief
executive of Merchant Forecast, which provides retail financial
research. "It'd be the last chance to make a change that would
have a meaningful impact on the holiday period."
It would also give stakeholders a chance to see whether the
return of regular sales events and coupons brings back shoppers,
and whether the new home goods boutiques Penney is rolling this
spring are finding favor.
Johnson's plan has been to turn Penney's stores into
collections of dozens of trendy, branded boutiques; Levi's, Izod
and Liz Claiborne have been among the first batch and shown
strong initial results. Next month, Canada's hip, colorful Joe
Fresh fashion brand will open its boutiques as well.
ACKMAN STILL BEHIND HIM
William Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management
hedge fund is Penney's top shareholder, has repeatedly offered
support for Johnson and said the turnaround will take years.
Ackman, who sits on the Penney board, kept a low profile on
Thursday. He did not immediately return emails and calls for
comment on Penney's 31.7 percent same-store sales decline last
quarter, even though he usually responds to questions about
Penney.
Two weeks ago, at an investment conference, Ackman suggested
he too may have limited patience.
Overhauling stores, improving up selection of goods for the
home and adding Joe Fresh will change the outlook for the
company, calling them a "tipping point," he said.
"If it doesn't work, the company will stop, take a breath
and figure out what to do next," Ackman said.
On a conference call Wednesday to discuss Vornado Realty
Trust's quarterly results, Chairman Steven Roth - who
also sits on Penney's board - said it was inappropriate for him
to talk about Vornado's plans regarding its Penney shares.
Vornado and Pershing control nearly 40 percent of Penney
shares together, giving Johnson some protection so long as they
continue to support him.
Both investors are losing money on Penney on paper. The
retailer is the fifth-largest holding for Pershing Square
Capital Management. The $12 billion fund owns 39 million
shares, which it started buying in August 2010 at around $20 a
share, spending as much as $29 per share in October 2010.
Vornado owns 18.6 million shares and started buying its stake at
roughly the same time as Pershing Square.
EVEN MORE DISCOUNTS, COUPONS
Penney began bringing back sales events and giving out
coupons in January, and on Wednesday Johnson said the retailer
would be holding sales every week now, essentially reversing
himself on his previous adamant stand against sales and coupons.
The company held a sale on Valentine's Day that lifted
jewelry sales 36 percent, he said.
Merchant Forecast's Hess said his firm's research showed
much more muted declines in January than in December. He also
said February has shown the most improvement since the
turnaround plan.
But at the same time, Penney has angered many long-time
shoppers - more typically a mother on a budget than a
fashionista - and analysts called for a more aggressive diet of
sales events, discounts and coupons to bring them back in.
"He should do what Macy's is doing: banging away once, twice
a week with sales events," said retail industry veteran Walter
Loeb, who has been a senior merchant at Macy's and an analyst at
Morgan Stanley.
Loeb, who also predicted Johnson has six months to show he's
on the right track, questioned whether Penney was going too far
down the road of trendy lines. Its new fashion boutiques include
Nanette Lepore and a line by Marchesa.
"A lot of the products are irrelevant to the typical Penney
customer," Loeb said.
Loeb and Hess, among others, predicted Penney, with or
without Johnson, would settle on a hybrid model, keeping the
store-in-stores but also an abundant array of discounted items
that Penney shoppers have long come to expect.
Either way, the clock is ticking for Johnson.
"After reporting another beyond-worst case scenario
quarterly result, our concern that (J.C. Penney) will not be
able to stabilize the business has increased yet again," Credit
Suisse analyst Michael Exstein wrote in a note to clients.