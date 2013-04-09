* Already faces one call for resignation
By Ben Berkowitz
April 9 The board of J.C. Penney Co Inc
is facing scathing criticism from investors and corporate
governance experts after ousting Chief Executive Ron Johnson and
replacing him with his own embattled predecessor, Myron Ullman.
Hours after the switch was announced on Monday, there was at
least one call for the entire board to resign, while others
suggested shareholders might vote out current directors at the
company's next annual meeting.
"It was the wrong thing for the board to do to get rid of
Johnson here. With the board firing Johnson now, at this stage
in the game, they should tender their own resignation as well,"
said Brian McGough, managing director and head of the retail
group at research firm Hedgeye Risk Management.
Though the board may not face serious legal challenges to
the decision, shareholders may question whether the move to
replace Johnson with Ullman, who Johnson himself replaced in
late 2011, is good for them.
More than 16 hours after the change, Penney's website still
listed Johnson as CEO.
J.C. Penney shares lost half their value during Johnson's
tenure after having shed 15 percent during Ullman's time as CEO
from 2004 to 2011. The stock slid further Monday night after the
retailer said Ullman was returning, as analysts blamed him for
creating the problems that Johnson was supposed to fix.
Shares tumbled 10.3 percent at $14.23 in early Tuesday
trading.
Whether Ullman is the right man for the job or not, some
said ultimate responsibility for the retailer's future now lies
with the remaining 10 members of the board of directors, four of
whom joined in the last five years.
LIMITED EXPERIENCE
That board reflects the company's Texas roots more than its
retail operations. Four directors are or were executives of
Texas-based institutions. Aside from Ullman, only one board
member has direct retail experience - Leonard Roberts, the
former CEO of electronics chain RadioShack Corp. The
rest come from consumer products, airlines, media and
manufacturing sectors, among others.
The board said in a statement it picked Ullman because he
was well-positioned to move quickly and improve sales, but
Ullman himself conceded in an interview that the change was so
new he did not yet have a plan. He said the board only
approached him last weekend.
Governance experts said it was unlikely the board would face
legal repercussions for the change.
"That's a classic board decision," said Charles Elson, a
professor of finance at the University of Delaware. "It's called
business judgment. It's up to them."
J.C. Penney Chairman Tom Engibous said in a statement the
company felt fortunate to have Ullman's help. Through a company
spokeswoman, the board declined further comment.
ABRUPT ABOUT-FACE
Board member Bill Ackman, the hedge fund manager whose
Pershing Square is J.C. Penney's largest shareholder, might also
take heat for his role in the CEO debacle.
Ackman handpicked Johnson to replace Ullman, and in May 2012
said the company had been "chronically mismanaged" during
Ullman's tenure. Ackman could not be reached for comment, but
said last Friday that criticism of Johnson "is deserved."
David Tawil, whose hedge fund Maglan Capital had bet that
J.C. Penney's stock would fall further, likened the change in
management to an abrupt about-face.
"This is like Elon Musk announcing that Tesla (the maker of
electric cars) is changing gears and will now focus on
gas-powered vehicles," Tawil said.
Whether the board gets to make the same mistakes again will
be entirely up to shareholders, said Paul Hodgson, an
independent corporate governance analyst in Camden, Maine.
"When you get a board that keeps making errors like that,
then you start to lose faith not just in the CEO, but in the
board as well," said Hodgson. "I think at the next annual
meeting, the shareholders will be registering their
dissatisfaction with the board."
ANALYSTS DISAPPOINTED
One question Ullman has to address quickly is the company's
cash position. Penney ended the last fiscal year with less than
$1 billion in cash, and there is a sense that the retailer needs
to do something to bolster cash.
"We expect first-quarter performance to be very weak, and
that Penney's financial risk profile will remain 'highly
leveraged,'" Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday.
While S&P said the CEO change would not affect the company's
credit rating, it did note an expectation that Penney would seek
more capital.
While many on Wall Street were clamoring for Johnson's
ouster, analysts warned Ullman's return was not a cure-all as he
tries to win back shoppers, mollify worried vendors and decide
whether to forge ahead with some aspects of Johnson's strategy.
"Ullman makes sense in the interim given the urgent cash
situation. Ullman is also a known partner to the vendors," UBS
analyst Michael Binetti wrote in a note on Tuesday.
