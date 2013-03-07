March 7 J.C. Penney Co Inc said it has
recently laid off about 2,200 employees at 100 of its stores and
district offices, the latest move by the struggling department
store operator to contain costs as it contends with deep sales
declines.
Penney last week reported sales had fallen 25 percent in the
first year of Chief Executive Ron Johnson's strategy of
refashioning Penney stores into collections of branded boutiques
and getting rid of hundreds of sales events and coupons.
Johnson, who has started reversing that strategy, told a New
York court last week that the retailer had laid off 19,000
workers up that point.
The latest job cuts were concentrated in about 100 stores
where sales fell the most, and the eliminations hit back office
positions. A Penney spokeswoman said none of the cuts affected
staff who deal with customers.
"We wanted to ensure that these reductions do not compromise
the level of customer service provided in stores," spokeswoman
Daphne Avila said in an email.
The company is bringing back some sales events as it seeks
to win back shoppers who balked at Penney's promotional
strategy. Next week, the company will open boutiques for Joe
Fresh, an up-and-coming trendy apparel brand from Canada that
Johnson has said will help improve Penney's performance.
Penney shares were up 2.3 percent to $14.77 at midday. The
shares were trading at around $21 late last month before the
retailer reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of more than 30
percent.