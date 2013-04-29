* Loan secured by Penney real estate, other assets
* Gilford Securities analyst says helps stabilize Penney
* Shares up 1.8 percent in early trading
By Phil Wahba
April 29 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Monday
said it had lined up a five-year, $1.75 billion financing
package from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the latest move by
the struggling retailer to shore up its finances.
The senior secured term loan facility, backed by the
department store chain's real estate and other assets, may be
used to fund working capital needs and for other corporate
purposes, Penney said in a statement.
The financial terms were not disclosed.
Penney's announcement confirms what sources told Reuters on
Friday.
Penney shares were up 1.8 percent to $17.30 in early trading
as the move eased fears about Penney's financial situation.
"The cash infusion will stabilize JCP and put it on a path
toward recovery," Gilford Securities analyst Bernard Sosnick
wrote in a research note, also praising the company for not
issuing equity to raise money, a move that would dilute
investors' holdings.
The move makes the odds "remote" that Penney would default
on its debt before its next payment on $200 million in bonds
which comes due in October 2015, Piper Jaffray analyst Alex
Fuhrman, who nonetheless noted there are no signs yet of
improvement in Penney's business and warned the retailer is
still burning through a lot of cash.
The Goldman financing comes as retailers gear up to place
orders for the year-end holiday period, during which retailers
often make a third of annual revenue and half of annual profit.
Penney recently borrowed $850 million from its $1.85 billion
revolving credit facility to help buy inventory and revamp its
business strategy.
Penney is allowed to use the money to buy back or pay down
its outstanding debt maturing in 2023.
The moves to improve its finances come after a disastrous
year in which Penney revenue plummeted 25 percent following a
botched attempt by Chief Executive Ron Johnson to reinvent the
company, in part by eliminating the use of coupons. Johnson was
ousted earlier this month.
Penney ended its fiscal year on Feb. 2 with $930 million in
cash on hand, down from $1.51 billion a year earlier, a drop
that would have been worse if not for deep reductions in
expenses.
The company's real estate includes 429 of its 1,100 stores,
a larger proportion than its rivals, as well as land at its
Plano, Texas, headquarters.