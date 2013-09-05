Sept 5 J C Penney Co Inc is scrapping a
line of products designed by Martha Stewart that rival Macy's
Inc has claimed violated its contract with the home goods
doyenne, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar
with the matter.
Penney's Chief Executive Mike Ullman made the decision even
though a New York judge has yet to rule on the lawsuit filed by
Macy's to stop Penney from selling the products, the New York
Post said. ()
Penney did not respond to requests for comment. Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia said in a statement cited on
CNBC Thursday afternoon it has no intention of ending the
partnership.
Macy's sued Penney and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia last
year over a deal announced in 2011 to open shops selling
Stewart-designed home goods at Penney stores as part of ex-CEO
Ron Johnson's vision for a new home section.
Macy's has claimed exclusive rights to Martha Stewart
cookware, bedding and bath products under a partnership that
began in 2006.
The department store chain sued Stewart for breach of
contract and Penney for interfering with its contract with
Stewart. The lawsuits were combined last year.
The New York Post report also said Ullman may scrap Penney's
production of Stewart-branded goods not covered by the Macy's
lawsuit. These include window treatments, rugs, crafts and
pantry items.
Penney's shares rose 2 percent to $13.79 in late morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Macy's shares were up 1.74
percent to $45.60, while those of Martha Stewart Living
Omnimedia were down nearly 5 percent at $2.34.