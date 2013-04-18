BRIEF-Raytheon Company increases dividend by 8.9 pct
* Raytheon Company increases dividend by 8.9 percent; 13th consecutive annual increase
NEW YORK, April 18 A New York appeals court judge on Thursday ruled that J.C. Penney could sell Martha Stewart goods under a "JCP Everyday" label for now, pending an appeal by Macy's.
Justice Richard Andrias rejected Macy's request for a temporary restraining order seeking to block J.C. Penney from selling the Martha Stewart goods without her name, while it appeals a ruling allowing the sale.
Macy's claims it has exclusive rights to Martha Stewart bedding, bath and tableware.
A judge last week allowed the temporary sale of the "unbranded goods." An order temporarily barring Martha Stewart from selling goods branded with her name at J.C. Penney's is still in place.
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S