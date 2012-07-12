July 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc is adding
items to its planned Martha Stewart shops within its department
stores, deepening a venture that is the centerpiece of the
retailer's plan to transform its stores into a collection of
boutiques and to lure new shoppers.
In December, Penney announced a 10-year deal that will see
it build store-in-stores that will open early in 2013 and will
sell home products by Martha Stewart, the doyen of home decor
and cooking.
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc in a regulatory
statement on Thursday said it was adding new categories to the
Martha Stewart stores within Penney, exercising an option it had
when the two companies struck their deal.
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia also said it will get a
minimum of $282.9 million from Penney in commissions, marketing
and a design fee, over the course of the venture, or $110.5
million more than the minimum the deal's original terms called
for.
The remodeling of Penney's stores will see each carved into
100 boutiques housing brands such as Martha Stewart, Tourneau
and Jonathan Adler by 2015. Penney has also changed its pricing
strategy, eliminating the use of coupons and most sales events.