July 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc is adding items to its planned Martha Stewart shops within its department stores, deepening a venture that is the centerpiece of the retailer's plan to transform its stores into a collection of boutiques and to lure new shoppers.

In December, Penney announced a 10-year deal that will see it build store-in-stores that will open early in 2013 and will sell home products by Martha Stewart, the doyen of home decor and cooking.

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc in a regulatory statement on Thursday said it was adding new categories to the Martha Stewart stores within Penney, exercising an option it had when the two companies struck their deal.

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia also said it will get a minimum of $282.9 million from Penney in commissions, marketing and a design fee, over the course of the venture, or $110.5 million more than the minimum the deal's original terms called for.

The remodeling of Penney's stores will see each carved into 100 boutiques housing brands such as Martha Stewart, Tourneau and Jonathan Adler by 2015. Penney has also changed its pricing strategy, eliminating the use of coupons and most sales events.