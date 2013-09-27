Sept 27 Struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc
said it expects to end the year with about $1.3 billion
in cash, excluding the proceeds from a share offering.
The company said on Thursday it had begun offering up to
96.6 million shares to raise funds for general corporate
purposes.
"Taking into account the net proceeds from this offering,
the company's expected year-end liquidity is anticipated to
increase by the amount of such net proceeds," J.C. Penney said
in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The company has not disclosed the price at which it plans to
sell the shares.