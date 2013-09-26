Sept 26 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Thursday it had begun a public offering of 84 million shares of its common stock and would use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Shares fell 5.7 percent to $9.83 in afterhours trading.

Reuters on Wednesday, citing sources, said J.C. Penney was looking to raise as much $1 billion in new equity to build up its cash reserves during its turnaround.