UPDATE 4-Marcato joins Engaged Capital to force defiant Rent-A-Center into sale
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
Aug 9 Bill Ackman, J.C. Penney Co Inc's top investor, fired back at the retailer's board on Friday, requesting that it meet as soon as possible so it can decide on matters including a new chairman.
"I have lost confidence in our chairman's ability to oversee this board," Ackman said in the letter.
J.C. Penney was not immediately available to comment.
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 10 The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Monday for coverage of police abuses that forced mostly poor minorities from their homes, and the Charleston Gazette-Mail won the prize for investigative reporting on the spread of painkillers in West Virginia.