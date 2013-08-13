BOSTON Aug 13 Billionaire investor William
Ackman has been tripped up by a bet that he could transform a
giant retailer.
His $1 billion investment on J.C. Penney is in
tatters as he left the company's board on Tuesday after waging a
two-year campaign to revive its tired stores with an upscale
make over.
"You learn from mistakes," Ackman told PBS-TV interviewer
Charlie Rose, according to a transcript. "Investing is a
business where you can look very silly for a meaningful period
of time before you're proven right."
After an earlier failed attempt to force changes at retailer
Target, the Penney wager raises questions about whether
Ackman, who has a proven knack for real estate deals, is as
skillful in betting on retailers.
"The investments Ackman does well with usually have a
healthy real estate component to them," said Damien Park,
managing partner at consulting firm Hedge Fund Solutions. "But
he has historically struggled when getting more deeply involved
with managing fundamental operational issues," as he tried to do
with Penney.
After Ackman disclosed his Penney stake in October 2010, he
repeatedly told skeptics that they would be shopping at the
store when the overhaul was done.
As a board member, Ackman coaxed Ron Johnson to leave Apple
and run JC Penney in 2011, even calling him the Steve Jobs of
the retail industry. But the makeover failed, new shoppers did
not come, and the stock price tumbled to $12.68 on Tuesday from
$42.44 in early 2012.
Now Ackman and investors in his $11.2 billion Pershing
Square Capital Management are sitting on paper losses of more
than $350 million.
"Bill Ackman made a very bad bet," said Paul Argenti, a
professor at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. "He made a lot
of mistakes, but some of his ideas were right on, including
replacing the CEO. But he picked the wrong horse."
As Johnson lost confidence among the rank and file and board
members planned for his exit in early April, Ackman lost his
touch in persuading the board to see things his way, people
familiar with the matter said.
His inability in the last months to get things done on the
board echo back to the Target investment, where he urged the
company to sell its credit card business and make more money
from its real estate holdings.
After being ignored, Ackman spent millions on a bitter proxy
fight in 2009, but lost his bid to join the board and ended an
emotional speech at a shareholders' meeting in tears.
One of Ackman's special investment vehicles that bet only on
Target stock collapsed, losing 90 percent of its value,
something that made for angry relations with some rival hedge
fund managers who had put money in. By 2011, Ackman turned his
back on Target completely, having sold all his shares.
At Penney, Ackman may now be looking for a similar exit,
investors and analysts said, even as they noted any large scale
sale on his part would likely kick the share price down even
more.
A person close to the situation said the hedge fund will not
look to make a quick exit from Penney, but rather will wait to
see how the stock performs and whether the company can turn its
fortunes around. Because Ackman was privy to confidential
information about the company as a director, he faces some
restrictions on selling stock immediately.
"He's not going to win every bet," said George Hopkins,
executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System
which has $185 million in Pershing Square. He added, however,
"The best time to be with him may be when he's down."
What remains to be seen is how Ackman's investors, including
pensions and funds of funds, will react to the Penney situation.
This is shaping up as a rough year for Pershing Square, which
was up 4 percent at the end of July, or about the average
performance of most hedge funds. It has also recorded a more
than $300 million paper loss on its $1 billion bearish bet
against Herbalife.
One investment manager who has clients with Pershing Square
said last week several were asking to reduce their allocation to
Ackman's fund because they had taken issue with the Penney bet.
The manager, who did not want to be identified, said he still
had confidence in Ackman but wished he would adopt a lower
profile.