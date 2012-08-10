* Says won't meet FY EPS guidance
* 2nd-qtr loss 67 cents/share
* Revenue down 22.6 pct
Aug 10 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a
deeper-than-expected drop in quarterly sales at stores open at
least a year, the department store chain's second straight
quarter of severe sales losses since changing its pricing
strategy last winter.
Same-store sales fell 21.7 percent during the second
quarter, steeper than the 17.4 percent drop analysts were
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue tumbled 22.6
percent to $3.02 billion, also below Wall Street's low
expectations.
In February Penney eliminated the use of coupons and
discounts in favor of everyday low prices. The move has cost the
102-year-old retailer many shoppers.
Penney, whose customers are typically more price sensitive
than those of Macy's Inc, reported a net loss of $147
million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter, ended
July 28, compared with a profit of $14 million, or 7 cents per
share, a year ago.
The company said it no longer expects to meet its earlier
full-year profit forecast but did not give an updated estimate.
Penney last week debuted its Levi's stores, beginning the
next prong of a transformation that will eventually see each of
its stores carved into 100 separate boutiques.
Despite the dire second-quarter results, Chief Executive Ron
Johnson said Penney "will stay the course."