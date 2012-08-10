* Says won't meet FY EPS guidance

* 2nd-qtr loss 67 cents/share

* Revenue down 22.6 pct

Aug 10 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a deeper-than-expected drop in quarterly sales at stores open at least a year, the department store chain's second straight quarter of severe sales losses since changing its pricing strategy last winter.

Same-store sales fell 21.7 percent during the second quarter, steeper than the 17.4 percent drop analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue tumbled 22.6 percent to $3.02 billion, also below Wall Street's low expectations.

In February Penney eliminated the use of coupons and discounts in favor of everyday low prices. The move has cost the 102-year-old retailer many shoppers.

Penney, whose customers are typically more price sensitive than those of Macy's Inc, reported a net loss of $147 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter, ended July 28, compared with a profit of $14 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.

The company said it no longer expects to meet its earlier full-year profit forecast but did not give an updated estimate.

Penney last week debuted its Levi's stores, beginning the next prong of a transformation that will eventually see each of its stores carved into 100 separate boutiques.

Despite the dire second-quarter results, Chief Executive Ron Johnson said Penney "will stay the course."