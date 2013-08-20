By Phil Wahba
Aug 20 J.C. Penney Co Inc said on
Tuesday quarterly sales tumbled again last quarter, even as
reinstated CEO Myron Ullman worked to roll back his
predecessor's failed merchandising strategies, but there were
signs that customers were returning for the back-to-school
season.
The company, which reported another steeper-than-expected
loss, said sales trends improved every month in the quarter and
that business so far this back-to-school period, the second-most
important for Penney after the holidays, was "encouraging."
Penney forecast it would have $1.5 billion in cash at the
end of the year, enough to have ample merchandise on shelves.
Its shares rose nearly 3 percent to $13.63 in late morning
training.
But the lingering impact of Penney's failed efforts to
remake itself into a more upscale destination in 2012 under
previous CEO Ron Johnson continued to weigh on results and Chief
Executive Myron Ullman said the retailer still had a lot of work
to do to steady itself.
"It is no secret that the company's prior merchandising and
promotional strategies weren't working. We had to make changes,
but these changes take time and they have financial
implications," Ullman said on a call with analysts.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 11.9 percent in
the quarter, during which it reverted to a promotions-heavy
strategy to try to stop the sharp sales decline. Analysts were
expecting a 7.4 percent drop, according to Thomson Reuters.
The quarter was the first full period under Ullman, who had
been CEO from 2004 to 2011, since he returned in April to fix
the damage wrought by Johnson, who left after his efforts led to
a 25 percent sales decline last year and a $1 billion loss.
The company's gross margin fell 3.6 percentage points to
29.6 percent of sales after it had to slash prices to clear
merchandise shoppers did not want, much of which was brought in
by Johnson who wanted to transform Penney into an emporium of
dozens of boutiques each showcasing a trendy brand.
The quarter was a tough one generally for retailers,
including Penney rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp
, which last week reported disappointing sales in an very
discount-heavy retail environment.
UNDOING HOME MAKEOVER
Shoppers have not latched on to many of the new, trendier
brands in the home-goods section, Ullman said in a statement.
Those have included products by designer Michael Graves,
After spending hundreds of millions of dollars under Johnson
to re-launch the home-goods section, which in June the company
said was crucial to its turnaround, the Penney will now
re-organize items by category rather than by brand and bring in
more lower-priced merchandise.
"Ullman is rolling up his sleeves and working to get this
ship back on track and bringing in the merchandise Penney
shoppers want," said Walter Loeb, an analyst with Loeb
Associates.
Home-goods last year accounted for 12 percent of overall
sales compared with 21 percent six years earlier. The relaunch
was meant to re-invigorate an important business that generates
shopper traffic.
The company also said it expected to have $1.5 billion in
overall cash liquidity at year's end. Despite the
re-organization of the home section, Chief Financial Officer Ken
Hannah said capital expenditures would return to the much lower
levels of the past.
Penney said it would have enough inventory in stores and
online well in advance of the holiday season. Another
encouraging sign for Penney was online sales fell 2.2 percent in
the quarter, suggesting the decline in that business is
bottoming out.
The higher level of markdowns and lower-than-expected sales
deepened Penney's net loss in the quarter to $586 million, or
$2.66 per share, from $147 million, or 67 cents per share a year
earlier. Overall sales fell 11.9 percent to $2.66 billion.
Excluding items such as a loss associated with the tax
valuation allowance, Penney lost $1.17 a share, 11 cents worse
than expected.
The quarter was also full of boardroom drama: William
Ackman, the activist billionaire investor who brought in Johnson
and is still Penney's largest shareholder, feuded publicly with
Penney's chairman earlier this month before quitting the board a
few days later.
He and the company reached an agreement last week on how he
can divest his 18 percent stake if he so chooses.