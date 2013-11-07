By Phil Wahba
Nov 7 J.C. Penney Co Inc on Thursday
reported its first monthly same-store sales gain in nearly two
years on the back of deep discounts and the decision to resume
stocking merchandise that the retailer's long-time shoppers
liked.
Shares were up 4.9 percent to $8.08 in premarket trading
after the company said comparable sales rose 0.9 percent in
October.
Penney, which has been offering steep bargains to win back
shoppers after a failed attempt to go upmarket in 2012 led to a
25 percent sales drop, last reported a monthly same-store sales
gain in December 2011.
Chief Executive Myron Ullman attributed the improvement in
part to the return of popular in-house brands including St.
John's Bay, which were jettisoned by his predecessor Ron Johnson
during Penney's ill-fated transformation last year.
Ullman also said Penney saw "significant" sales increases
last month in national brands from Levi Strauss & Co,
Nike Inc and PVH Corp's Izod.
Ullman came back to the helm in April with the task of
stanching a sales hemorrhage after customers rejected Johnson's
efforts to remake the 111-year-old department store by eschewing
coupons and sales and offering trendier merchandise.
The return of Penney's aggressive promotions, aimed at
luring back shoppers and clearing out remaining merchandise
ordered by Johnson, will however dent gross profit margin for
the third quarter, Ullman warned. But gross margin improved each
month during the quarter, he added
Ullman also said the upcoming holiday season would be
"extremely competitive."