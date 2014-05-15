UPDATE 1-Volkswagen Q1 operating profit jumps thanks to VW brand
* VW shares jump 3.5 pct (Adds VW brand earnings, share price)
May 15 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by strong sales of household goods and men's and women's apparel.
J.C. Penney shares rose 15 percent to $9.67 in after-hours trading on Thursday.
The company reported a net loss of $352 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with a loss of $348 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $2.80 billion from $2.64 billion, helped by a 6.2 percent rise in same-store sales. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)
* VW shares jump 3.5 pct (Adds VW brand earnings, share price)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is in talks to sell his RBC media holding, which angered some in the Kremlin with its reporting on the business interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin, according to people briefed on the discussions.