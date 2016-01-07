Jan 7 J.C. Penney Co Inc's same-store
sales rose 3.9 percent in November and December due to strong
demand for its private-label offerings and gift products and
higher online sales.
The company's results were in stark contrast to those of
rival Macy's Inc, which reported a 4.7 percent fall in
holiday season same-store sales on Wednesday and said it would
cut jobs and shut stores.
J.C. Penney also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings
target of $645 million before taxes on Thursday and the company
said it planned to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal
2015.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)