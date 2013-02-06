Feb 6 J C Penney Company Inc : * CEO: "i believe we will return to growth this year"-cnbc interview * J.c. penney CEO says still on pace for 30 new boutiques in 2013-cnbc

interview * J.c. penney CEO says martha Stewart boutiques to open in may-cnbc interview * J.c. penney CEO says "even more important" to draw in new customers-cnbc

interview * J.c. penney CEO says can still "self fund" the transformation * J.c. penney CEO says bondholder lawsuit "groundless"