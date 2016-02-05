(Adds details, background)
Feb 5 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co
Inc said it is pursuing a potential sale and partial
leaseback of its headquarters in Texas to reduce debt and costs.
J.C. Penney employs more than 3,000 workers at its Plano,
Texas headquarters, which it has occupied since 1992.
The retail chain's decision comes at a time when several
U.S. department store operators are looking to create value from
their vast real-estate holdings as their core business of
selling clothes and home goods come under pressure.
Hedge fund Starboard Value LP urged Macy's Inc last
month to enter into joint ventures for its stores, including its
flagship Herald Square store in New York, to realize greater
value from its real estate assets.
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp laid out
plans in April last year to raise more than $2.5 billion by
creating a real estate investment trust, Seritage Growth
Properties, that would hold about 254 Sears and Kmart
stores.
The company also entered into three joint ventures with mall
operators, including Simon Property Group Inc and
Macerich Co, to sell some of its stores.
J.C. Penney said on Friday the cost of leasing space would
be offset by reducing maintenance costs, property taxes and
lower interest expenses through paying down debt with proceeds
from the sale.
CBRE Group Inc's Capital Markets unit has been
selected to find buyers for the 1.8 million-square-foot office
campus located in Legacy Business Park in Plano.
J.C. Penney had in 2014 decided to contribute a significant
portion of the land surrounding its headquarters to a joint
venture with a team of developers.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)