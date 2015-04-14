Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
(Corrects company name to J.C. Penney Co Inc from J.C. Penney Inc in paragraph 1. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say "first quarter" instead of "first quarter ending May")
April 14 J.C. Penney Co Inc said a senior executive inadvertently disclosed information on its same-store sales in the first quarter so far to an analyst.
The executive's email to the analyst said that J.C. Penney's same-store sales had risen about 6 percent in the period, the department store chain said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1H3d8Kz)
J.C. Penney said it expected same-store sales to rise about 3.5-4.5 percent in the first quarter, adjusting for Easter falling in March this year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.