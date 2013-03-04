BRIEF-Greenspace Brands says Cindy Leung appointed interim cfo
* Greenspace Brands Inc- departure of Mathew Walsh, company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 4 Deutsche Bank is offering a block of 10 million shares in retailer J.C. Penney that is being sold by Vornado Realty Trust, a source familiar with the offering said on Monday.
Vornado is the retailer's third-largest shareholder and its chairman sits on the company's board.
* Greenspace Brands Inc- departure of Mathew Walsh, company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of may 31 versus $141 million on may 30