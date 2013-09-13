NEW YORK, Sept 13 Vornado Realty Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Steven Roth resigned on Friday from the board of department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vornado, which owns 6.1 percent of Penney shares, said at an investor conference earlier this week that it planned to sell all of its 13.4 million Penney shares "in the not too distant future."