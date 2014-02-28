BRIEF-Asia Resources appoints Chan Yuk Sang as executive director
* Chan Yuk Sang has been appointed as executive director of company
NEW YORK Feb 28 Fast Retailing, parent of clothing retailer Uniqlo, is in talks to buy J.Crew for as much as $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The paper said that Fast Retailing had approached J.Crew's management about the potential purchase and that J.Crew was seeking as much as $5 billion for the business.
It was unclear whether Fast Retailing was willing to pay that much, the Journal said, without citing sources.
* Chan Yuk Sang has been appointed as executive director of company
* Q1 group profit before income tax of 5.58 billion naira versus 6.69 billion naira year ago