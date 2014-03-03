By Chang-Ran Kim
| TOKYO, March 3
TOKYO, March 3 An acquisition of preppy J.Crew
by Fast Retailing could fit snugly between its Uniqlo
basics and more upmarket Theory brands, but the Japanese
clothing firm is likely to balk at the $5 billion price tag
J.Crew is said to be asking for.
One banker in Tokyo, who is not involved with Fast
Retailing's talks with J.Crew but is familiar with Chief
Executive Tadashi Yanai's thinking, said the billionaire had
looked at the deal "but would not pay $5 billion for J.Crew."
He added that Yanai was also looking at other brands, with
most potential deals still at early stages.
At $5 billion, valuations for J.Crew are too heady,
Tokyo-based analysts add. And while Yanai has set a goal of
turning the company into the world's top apparel retailer by
2020, he has famously abandoned a high-profile deal for Barneys
New York over price before.
People familiar with the matter said on Friday that Fast
Retailing is exploring a deal for J.Crew Group Inc which was
taken private by TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP
for $2.8 billion in 2011.
One person said the U.S. apparel chain believed it should
fetch at least $5 billion. It is not, however,
the only option for J.Crew which may also pursue an IPO or look
at other takeover approaches, the sources said.
Fast Retailing has said it does not comment on speculation
while J. Crew representatives have not responded to requests for
comment.
A $5 billion price tag implies a valuation of 17 times
J.Crew's enterprise value, including debt, over its earnings
before interest, tax, before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), said Deutsche Securities analyst Takahiro
Kazahaya. He added that is more than double a typical valuation
of seven to eight times for M&A deals in the retail industry.
In the year ended Feb. 1, J.Crew's revenues increased 9
percent to more than $2.4 billion, while EBITDA rose from $360
million to as much as $371 million.
"I would be unhappy if they bought the brand for $5
billion," Kazahaya said, adding that Uniqlo could invest in
itself for quicker returns and noting the danger of a bidding
war.
Sources have also said that South Korean fashion
conglomerate E.Land Group is separately exploring a deal for
J.Crew which E.Land has denied. Buyout fund Advent International
Corp is also interested in J.Crew, Bloomberg news has reported.
MAKING SENSE
Shares in Fast Retailing closed up 1.2 percent on Monday
against a 1.3 percent decline in the main Nikkei average
, with analysts speculating that investors welcomed the
possibility of a J.Crew purchase but didn't necessarily believe
the final price would approach those heights.
But setting the issue of price aside, analysts say J.Crew
would make more sense than other brands Yanai has reportedly
looked at.
"There have been rumours in the past about interest in
brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, or Esprit, or Giordano. I
couldn't quite see the fit. But with J.Crew, it's not a bad
one," Kazahaya said.
J.Crew's network could also serve to speed up Uniqlo's store
openings in the United States if some stores could be given over
to Uniqlo products. Uniqlo is aiming for 100 stores in several
years from the 17 it has now.
"It takes a lot of time to look for store locations, and
start from scratch," said Barclays Securities analyst Ryota
Himeno. "Utilising an established brand's stores to expand
(Uniqlo's) network could be effective in speeding up the
process," he said.
As of February, J.Crew, run by former Gap Inc CEO
Mickey Drexler, operated 330 retail stores, including 257 J.
Crew retail stores, eight Crewcuts stores and 65 Madewell
stores, according to its website.
While Fast Retailing is Asia's biggest clothing retailer, it
is little known in the world's biggest market except for New
York. Yanai has, however, spared little expense on its
three-storey flagship store on Fifth Avenue - the company is
shelling out more than $300 million for 15 years of rent for the
prime real estate.
J.Crew's experience with local sizing could also help as
Uniqlo looks for a better fit for American customers,
particularly for women's clothing - traditionally a weaker spot
for Uniqlo.
Group Executive Vice President Yoshihiro Kunii told Reuters
in an interview last week that the addition of California-based
denim specialist J Brand in 2012 was helping Uniqlo design and
produce better denim products.