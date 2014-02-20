Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 JD Group Ltd : * Says revenue increased to R17,1BN - 1h2013: R16,4BN * Says impairment provision increased to R1,6BN - FY 2013: R966M * Says H1 headline loss 133 million rand * Says H1 headline loss per share 59,1 cents * Says decrease in EBITDA to R445 million (1h2013: R1,1 billion) * Says no interim dividend will be declared * David Sussman, the chief executive officer of JD Group is on compassionate
leave for an indefinite period * Peter Griffiths appointed by the board as acting chief executive officer with
immediate effect on 19 February 2014.
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: