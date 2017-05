People ride a double bicycle past a logo of The Alibaba Group at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd "strongly denies" accusations that the country's second-largest e-commerce company JD.com Inc made in a letter of complaint it sent to a Chinese anti-trust regulator.

"We strongly deny the accusations," Alibaba spokesman Rico Ngai said. "Alibaba welcomes competition as it benefits consumers, merchants and service providers."

JD.com's complaint concerned a State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) regulation which forbids e-commerce platforms from limiting or barring their merchants from participating in promotions on other platforms.

The regulation came into effect on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch; writing by Adam Rose in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)