Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
BEIJING, June 22 Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc on Thursday said it will invest $397 million in UK fashion retailer Farfetch UK Ltd.
JD will become a major shareholder in the firm following the transaction, and its CEO Richard Liu will join Farfetch's board, it said in a statement.
JD says it will leverage the UK retailer to expand its luxury sales channels in China. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.