JOHANNESBURG, March 25 JD Group Ltd : * Board has resolved to proceed with the rights offer. * The rights offer is to be increased to R2 500 million in anticipation of the convertible bond redemption. * Steinhoff's beneficial interest in JD Group has increased from 56.8% to 64.5% * Received further acceptances of the tender offer which, once processed will increase Steinhoff's interest in to 82.2%