Chinese liquor maker Moutai posts 25 pct profit leap
SHANGHAI, April 24 China's Kweichow Moutai Co , the world's most valuable liquor maker, reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, propelled by a jump in sales volumes.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 JD Group Ltd : * Board has resolved to proceed with the rights offer. * The rights offer is to be increased to R2 500 million in anticipation of the convertible bond redemption. * Steinhoff's beneficial interest in JD Group has increased from 56.8% to 64.5% * Received further acceptances of the tender offer which, once processed will increase Steinhoff's interest in to 82.2%
COLOMBO, April 24 Sri Lankan shares fell on profit taking on Monday after reaching a six-month closing high and gaining 9.4 percent in the previous 16 session as foreign investors bought risky assets.