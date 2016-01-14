Jan 14 British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc
said it expects full-year profit above market
expectations after a "very strong" Christmas, sending its shares
to an all-time high.
The results come at a time when bigger rival Sports Direct
is struggling, having issued a profit warning earlier
this month citing a deterioration of trading conditions and
unseasonal weather. It has also faced criticism over unfair
treatment of its staff.
JD Sports, which runs fashion and outdoor retail chains such
as Scotts and Blacks, expects headline profit before tax and
exceptional items to exceed current consensus market
expectations of 136 million by up to 10 percent for the current
financial year.
Shares in the company rose as much as 8 percent to a
life-high of 1140.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
"JD appears to be in a sweet spot as several years of store
and infrastructure investment is starting to bear fruit,"
analysts at Investec wrote in a note.
The company reported a 10.6 percent jump in like-for-like
store sales in all the core Sports Fashion fascias, in the five
weeks to Jan. 2.
JD Sports, which has the majority of its 850 stores in the
UK, but is expanding overseas in the Netherlands, Spain, France
and Germany, has enjoyed strong demand for its sports and
fashion products.
The stock is trading at a premium to most of its peers at a
multiple of 62 times its 12-month forward earnings, according to
Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
"The valuation, in our view, still does not reflect the true
value of the JD concept, which is trading in a booming segment
of the retail market," analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald said.
Earlier this month, clothing retailers Next and
Marks & Spencer said their Christmas sales had been
dented by unusually mild weather.
By 1057 GMT, shares were trading up 4.2 percent at 1103.8
pence.
